Reports in Sweden suggest Celtic have bid £3m for Elfsborg and Sweden defender Gustaf Lagerbielke. (Record)

Real Sociedad have made an enquiry about Arsenal and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney, who has been linked with a return to former club Celtic. (Sun)

Celtic are credited with an interest in Manchester City midfielder James McAtee, along with Brighton and Wolves. (Mail)

Former Celtic attacker Ryan Christie has opened talks with Bournemouth about a new contract with 10 months left on his current deal. (Sun)

Ramon Vega, once of Celtic and Switzerland, urges Rangers not to underestimate Champions League qualifying opponents Servette. (Herald - subscription)

