A lot of Everton fans have given up hope after Wednesday's loss to Burnley, according to Ped McPartland from fan channel Toffee TV.

The Toffees will look to bounce back in Saturday's game against Manchester United, but McPartland isn't expecting the usual electric atmosphere at Goodison Park.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "I can’t speak for everyone, but looking at social media I get this sense that that killed a lot of our fans off.

"They watched that game which they have seen numerous times and thought that’s it. If we’re 2-1 up at Burnley who really weren’t threatening that much and we end up getting beat 3-2, then how do we play against Manchester United? How do we then play against Leicester, Liverpool away, Chelsea at home?

"We’ve got some seriously tough games ahead of us, but if we can’t get up for a game against Burnley, which means everything to this football club, then how on earth are we going to beat Manchester United at 12:30 on Saturday?"

