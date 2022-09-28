Southampton v Everton: Head-to-head record

Southampton v Everton - Southampton 14 wins, 50 goals, 15 clean sheets. Everton 20 wins, 61 goals, 15 clean sheets

  • Southampton beat Everton 2-0 in February - and are looking to pick up consecutive Premier League victories against them for the first time since December 2014.

  • Everton have lost seven of their past nine away league games against Southampton (W2), more than they had in their previous 22 such visits to Saints (W8 D8 L6).

  • Everton are currently enjoying their longest unbeaten spell in the league under Frank Lampard (5 games –W1 D4); their longest such run since December 2020 (W4 D1).

  • Southampton recorded their first home league win of the season in their last such game against Chelsea (2-1), and could record successive league victories at St Mary’s for the first time since February, when they beat both Everton and Norwich 2-0.

  • Southampton have conceded the opening goal of a game in more league games than any other side this season (6), each of which has come in the past six fixtures in the competition.