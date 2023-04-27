Kris Temple, BBC Radio Solent

Firstly, under Premier League rules it would mean only two years of parachute payments (instead of three), after only one season back in the top division.

But, given the takeover in recent months by American businessman Bill Foley, the financial hit for the club would not be as damaging as it might have been in previous times.

It would certainly be a blow though to Foley and the club's ambitious plans for a new stadium, as well as other forward-thinking ideas, all of which are envisaged for the Premier League, not the Championship.

Personnel-wise, it would likely see the departure of key midfielder Jefferson Lerma, who stayed after relegation last time, but is out of contract this summer.

With a season of Premier League experience, other younger stars would also attract interest.

The club would also have to decide whether head coach Gary O'Neil - in his first job, with only 12 months on his current deal - was the right man to attempt a promotion challenge.