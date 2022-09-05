Chilwell comes off the bench to make Garth's team of the week
- Published
Ben Chilwell's introduction from the bench sparked Chelsea's 2-1 comeback win over West Ham on Saturday and sees him feature in Garth Crooks' team of the week.
"For a player who didn't even start the match, Chilwell seemed to end it very well. The England left-back's trusted left foot played a major part in Chelsea's controversial victory over the Hammers.
"The substitute's equaliser followed by his assist for Kai Havertz's winner was a game-changer against a West Ham side who have every right to be disgruntled about their defeat."