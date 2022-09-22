S﻿cotland manager Steve Clarke has admitted Nathan Patterson's injury "does not look good" after his side beat his side beat Ukraine in the Nations League on Wednesday.

T﻿he Everton full-back tried to play on but ultimately was helped on to a stretcher after landing awkwardly in the first half.

"﻿Nathan Patterson, it doesn't look too good," said Clarke.

"He's got to go away and get assessed and then we'll know more."

I﻿t is a significant blow for Toffees boss Frank Lampard because Patterson has played every minute in the Premier League so far and established himself as first-choice right-back.

L﻿ampard is also already without Jordan Pickford, Mason Holgate, Yerry Mina and Ben Godfrey from a depleted backline.