'Hibs nowhere near finished article, but looking better'

We asked for your views on Hibs' season so far.

Here are some of your thoughts:

John: I think it's all starting to click into place. Nowhere near the finished article, but it's looking better. Shame the media doesn't like Hibs and they're campaigning against the likes of Porteous for being fouled.

Jamie: Hibs' season so far... mixed. Lee Johnson coming in has meant a lot of change with varied levels of success. Marijan Cabraja has been a really good addition to replace Josh Doig and the return of Martin Boyle has brought that feelgood factor back. Kevin Nisbet, Aiden McGeady and Kyle Magennis returning should push us for those top four spots.

Kieran: New players and new manager, it was always going to take time to gel, but compared to our starts to the previous two seasons it's a bit stop-start. We managed to find our shooting boots against Aberdeen but prior to that not taking our chances was starting to affect our game. Hopefully after the break we can push on.