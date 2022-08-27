Rangers boss admits 'close call' over Sands

Rangers' James Sands and Ross County's Jordy HiwulaSNS

James Sands looked to have hauled back Jordy Hiwula

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst suggests his side were fortunate not to go down to 10 men when James Sands avoided a second yellow card after a challenge on Jordy Hiwula.

"We already had James Sands on a booking and I think it was a close call that went our way," Van Bronckhorst tells BBC Scotland.

The centre-back was withdrawn at half-time, after which Rangers manager thinks his side blunted County's threat.

"In the first half, we attacked very well, but at the same time gave space away and lost a couple of balls too easily and that's why we had James Sands really quick on a booking," Van Bronckhorst says.

"After that, in the second half we changed our set-up a little bit, which gave us more control when we lost the ball, but I think throughout the whole game our attacking performance was good with creating a lot of chances.

"The team is coming nicely together the way we're playing."