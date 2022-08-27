Brighton 1-0 Leeds: What Marsch said

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "First half not good, second half much better and a little bit unlucky not to get the lead. Brighton’s man-marking in the first half made things very difficult for us.

"I thought we pushed the game in the second half. I was much more pleased than the first and we have to learn from this and understand what these games are like.

"There was no part of me that just because we beat Chelsea we were the finished product or would win every game. We’re going to have hiccups and Brighton are a good team – they make it difficult for their opponents. In the end, it wasn’t enough from us and a good three points from Brighton."

On the referee's performance: "I was frustrated today with the referee. Against Chelsea and Barnsley I didn’t say a word to the ref all game.

"If I see things from the referee that I don’t think are fair, there won’t be any other recourse from me than to display my feelings and tell the referee what I think. I did that today and got a yellow.

"We didn’t have our best day, but I don’t think the referee had his best day either."