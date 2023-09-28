Rodgers on contracts, Celtic's progress & Big Dunc

Rodgers is thrilled Anthony Ralston has extended his contract: “Not only is he a very good player, he’s a big Celtic supporter as well. It’s really important to have players that have come through the system as they have the real feeling for the club.”

Long-serving players like Ralston, Callum McGregor and James Forrest make the induction process for new signings easier.

On contract talks with Reo Hatate reportedly nearing a conclusion, Rodgers says: “I haven’t been made aware of that. But I know the club have been reaching out to the agent for quite some time."

With Joe Hart in the final year of his contract, Rodgers says the club are planning for the future “in every position”.

On the challenge Motherwell will pose: “They’re very well coached and all look very clear in terms of what they’re doing. Going to Motherwell is always a tough game with a really good atmosphere.”

Cameron Carter-Vickers is returning to training after his hamstring injury but won’t be available until after the international break. Nat Phillips could be back on Saturday after missing two games with an ankle sprain.

Rodgers says his team have taken a “big mental step forward” after the “instability” of the summer and he’s happy with the progress but stresses they must keep striving to improve.

Celtic’s “organisation, togetherness and personality” shone through after having a player red carded in the last two games. Rodgers says his side won’t “unravel mentally” with 10 men because the players understand what they need to do and “very quickly have a plan of what happens next”.