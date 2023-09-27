Burnley boss Vincent Kompany says it is "only a matter of time" until Wilson Odobert makes an impact in the first team after an impressive full debut against Salford on Tuesday.

Odobert, 18, scored the final goal in a 4-0 rout in the Carabao Cup third round tie at the Peninsula Stadium.

The French winger joined from Troyes in the summer, and Kompany is expecting big things from the teenager this season.

"We talk about the team settling and stuff and as I've told you, some of the guys who will be the heroes for us this season, you don't see them but I see them in training and we have to be prepared for them to come into the team," Kompany said.

"Guys like Wilson are these type of guys. You can see the talent. It's a matter of time. Is it tomorrow? Is it in a week or a month's time? We don't know. We'll go with them.

"Just like Luca Koleosho, we've some exciting players and hopefully they'll be able to show it very soon for us. We'll need it."

The Clarets travel to Newcastle on Saturday still looking for a first victory since returning to the Premier League.