Rangers 1-0 Motherwell: Your views

We asked for your thoughts after Rangers beat Motherwell 1-0 in the Scottish Premiership.

Here's a taste of what you had to say:

Fraser: Why did we sell Colak, a proven goal scorer and replace him with Lammers and Dessers? Jack Butland has turned out to be Beale's best signing.

Ronnie: Three points is the only positive. This is the worst Rangers side I've seen since we came back into the top flight. All our summer signings other than Butland are chronic. Beale hasn't a clue how to improve them. Why were they signed? Not a proven goal scorer among them. We lack creativity & energy. Lundstram our best player and Butland saved us once again.

Craig: No leadership, no direction, no width, no identity, no chance of winning anything.

Chris: Rangers got the win but the play was poor. We made a lot of errors in the passing and it seemed like they were playing as individuals rather than a strong team. We were lucky to take three points. Everyone knows rangers are better than this and we need to show it in the next game.

Torquil: Pathetic showing. No attacking endeavour. Really need something to change soon otherwise the season is gone.