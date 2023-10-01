Calum Macdonald, BBC Sport Scotland in Lille

Lock Sam Skinner says Scotland can beat Ireland next weekend in Paris, despite the Irish having won their last 16 games.

To reach the World Cup quarter-finals, Gregor Townsend's side need to beat the Irish by more than seven points - a feat they haven't managed in a competitive match since 2001.

"They are a fantastic side, number one in the world for a reason," Skinner said. "But any side, in any sport, in any competition, are beatable.

"It’s going to be a really special week. We need to make sure we squeeze every moment from every day. Hopefully it will be one of those games people remember for a long time and hopefully for us for good reason."