Everton will 'put right' Luton defeat - Calvert-Lewin

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin says he was left "frustrated and disappointed" with his side's performance in their 2-1 defeat to Luton on Saturday.

The Toffees failed to build on the momentum from last weekend's win over Brentford and - despite Calvert-Lewin scoring to put them back in the game - slipped to another home defeat.

"Frustrated and disappointed. We didn’t turn how we expected to.

"We were full of confidence going into the game, but I think from the first whistle it took us too long to get into the game, and we got punished for it, switching off at set-pieces and making the game extremely difficult for ourselves to get back into.

"We had chances, but we weren’t clinical enough or ruthless enough in the first-half, and we should have been, myself included. And, on another day, we wanted a better result.”

Despite the defeat, Calvert-Lewin has now scored in three consecutive games and looks like he has put his early-season injury worries behind him.

"For me to be hitting the back of the net regularly again is a great feeling, but obviously it has fallen on a bad result today, so that is where my emotions are at the minute," he added.

"To be playing regularly and hitting the back of the net again is something that I have worked very hard for."

"It is still early in the season, and it is not panic stations; I want to make that clear. We fully expected to put in a better performance (against Luton), and we expected a better result, but it just wasn't our day.

"We still have another home game next week to put it right, and we fully expect to put it right with a far, far better performance."

Sign up to get Everton news and analysis sent straight to your device