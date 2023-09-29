Carson settling in nicely after 'daunting' adaptation

Goalkeeper Trevor Carson has vowed there's more to come from himself and Dundee after a summer of change.

The Northern Ireland international, 35, moved from St Mirren to join Tony Docherty's newly-look and newly-promoted squad.

"It's been as smooth as I could have imagined. No matter how old or experienced you are it's always daunting going into a new dressing room," said Carson.

"I didn't know many lads here, probably only Joe [Shaughnessy], so you're meeting 20-25 new guys and coming wanting to get in the team.

"Performance wise I've gradually started to find my feet. I know I've got more to come, I'm quite pleased with my how I've done, but it's similar to the team as a whole, we're not quite there yet but we've done not bad and have more to come.

"My family are moving up next month so it's still a bit unsettling with them down south.

"Once they move up it'll be that extra bit easier for me having them here and not having to travel down the road once or twice a week. Little things like that are massive in performing well on a Saturday."