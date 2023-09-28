Hibs v Dundee: Pick of the stats

Hibs are unbeaten in their last 12 top-flight home games against Dundee (W7 D5) since a 2-1 reverse in October 2001 under Alex McLeish. Hibs are also unbeaten in their last 13 top-flight home matches against promoted clubs (W5 D8) since losing 1-0 to Ross County in December 2012 under Pat Fenlon.

Dundee won their last league game against Hibs 3-1 in May 2022; not since January 2002 (run of three) have the Dark Blues won back-to-back top-flight meetings with Hibs.

After losing their first three Scottish Premiership matches of the season, Hibs are unbeaten in their last three (W2 D1), scoring two goals in each game and keeping two clean sheets, which is as many as they kept in their 15 league games beforehand.

Dundee have lost five of their last six top-flight games on the road (D1), and are without a win in nine away Premiership matches (D3 L6), the longest ongoing winless run among sides in the division.