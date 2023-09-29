Former Burnley forward George Boyd has been speaking to BBC Radio Lancashire about how the Clarets are adjusting to Premier League life: "I've been impressed, up to a point. I think they probably need an out and out number nine goalscorer because they are creating chances. Possession-wise, last weekend against Manchester United it was something like 73% in the first half, which is crazy.

"It shows that their style of play from last year can work in the Premier League. I think it's just the final-third play, as you find out at the highest level, that's the difference-maker."

On how much a regular goalscorer would cost: "Millions, unfortunately. But I think that you can see from the games that they are creating chances. It's just they need someone in there because they're not out-and-out strikers, they're wingers or a number 10. You need a striker who can put things away, but you're not going to get many like that at Premier League level.

"Halaand is really now you're only out-and-out number nine. Brighton have got Pedro, who is really a number 10 and he's playing as a number nine. So I think the build-up play is now a bit more around passing nowadays."

On how much he would relish playing in the current Burnley team: "Oh, I would love it. I would love playing in this Burnley team. The amount of chances they're creating, as a number 10 especially, it's just so much football. We didn't really do that when I was at Burnley."

