Former Chelsea defender Mario Melchiot believes the Blues' answer to Fulham's press was key in their 2-0 win over their West London rivals on Monday night.

"If you're a Chelsea fan that's what you want to see, that way of playing," he told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast.

"It wasn't the greatest game I've watched but it's one of the games where you have to get three points. Derby games are hard but yesterday Fulham did not look great.

"I think they [Chelsea] had an answer to the press. Fulham pressed them really hard and it looked like they prepped well and were ready for it.

"Also the early goals. When [Mykhailo] Mudryk had the first opportunity that went really high you feel like maybe the confidence is going to go down - [Armando] Broja missed one too - but then you see the moment where they go again. The way Mudryk scored that goal, you could see the relief when he was celebrating because it was not an easy ball to control.

"Then Broja, I don't think people understand how difficult it is when you've bene injured for that long to try and come back at the highest level. He made me feel like I was watching a kid that hadn't even been injured. He looked comfortable."

Listen to the full discussion on 5 Live Breakfast from 1:23:00