'Hopefully I can kick on from this' - matchwinner Lowry

Alex Lowry hopes his last-gasp winner that propelled Hearts into the Viaplay Cup semis can be the spark to ignite his Tynecastle loan spell.

The midfielder came off the bench to seal a dramatic 2-1 win at Kilmarnock with his first Hearts goal since arriving from Rangers.

Lowry, 20, has started five times in his nine appearances so far but is determined to make a bigger contribution.

“I’ve been a bit disappointed of late I’ve not played as many games as I’d like,” he said. “But hopefully I can kick on from this and help the team as much as possible.”

On the goal, Lowry added: “I was buzzing. I was only on the pitch a matter of minutes and was surprised the chance even came - it was just about hitting the target.”

With his parent club a potential opponent in the last four should they beat Livingston tonight, Lowry is desperate to avoid the Ibrox side in the draw, saying: “I want to play – so hopefully it’s not Rangers.”

Victory at Rugby Park eased some of the pressure on head coach Steven Naismith after a dismal run of form and captain Lawrence Shankland hailed the win as “massive”.

“It was backs to the wall coming into this, not many people thought we’d come here and get a result,” said Shankland.

“We had to show belief in ourselves and it was a really good performance. Of late it’s been a bit sticky and not the best but to come here and put on a performance like that to reach the semi-finals is brilliant for everybody.”