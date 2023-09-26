Hearts boss Steven Naismith: "The conditions were tricky. Overall, I thought we played really well. It was a very tight game.

"I'm pleased that we're through, I'm now half thinking about Ross County at the weekend.

"I know we've been inconsistent. Our performances are really good or flat. I'm pleased we put on a performance.

"Ultimately, I won trophies as player, I want to do it as a manager. I know how good it is. We'll watch the games tomorrow and see how it plays out.

"I've asked [Alex Lowry] to show moments of quality, not potential, and he comes up with an unbelievable moment."