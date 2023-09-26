Rangers v Livingston: Team news

Rangers are set to be without Rabbi Matondo for six weeks after he sustained a knee injury in Sunday’s 1-0 win against Motherwell.

The winger came off in the first half of their cinch Premiership victory at the weekend and becomes the latest player to be sidelined ahead of the Viaplay Cup quarter-final against Livingston on Wednesday.

Rangers are still without Kieran Dowell and Todd Cantwell due to knee injuries, while Tom Lawrence and Nico Raskin are sidelined with calf problems and Danilo misses out through a fractured cheekbone.

Livingston hope to have Mikey Devlin back from injury, while Michael Nottingham (Achilles) and Cristian Montano (calf) are getting close to fitness but will not make the game.