Dundee primed for task against 'buoyant' Hibs

Tony Docherty came away from his Easter Road spying mission impressed by revitalised Hibs as he attempts to plot a first defeat for new head coach Nick Montgomery on Saturday.

The Dundee manager and assistant Stuart Taylor attended the Viaplay Cup quarter-final on Wednesday night as Hibs scored four in the second half to beat St Mirren 4-2 and secure a Hampden date with Aberdeen.

“I really enjoyed the game, it was a good cup tie,” said Docherty. “To see Hibs in their own environment, to see the reaction of the fans, you get a wee taste of what you’re going into.

“You’ve got to be prepared for every match but that gives you a bit more preparation in how we’ll go about our business.

"We’ve watched the new manager’s three games and been impressed with them. They have a playing style now where they’re very positive and the Easter Road crowd are buying into it.

"They’re in buoyant mood. But if we can execute our gameplan at a difficult venue it will hopefully lead to us picking up points.”

Docherty says the fighting spirit his side showed least weekend to preserve their unbeaten home record, salvaging a late point against Kilmarnock despite Josh Mulligan's first-half red card, will stand them in good stead.

"The resilience and togetherness we displayed was really positive," he added. "That's something you can't coach but you can see the squad has that. We'll need to display all those characteristics this weekend at a difficult venue."