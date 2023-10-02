Kompany was positive about his side's start despite being yet to record their first Premier League win: "We're going to keep fighting for it every single game and it will come. It's not been far off. We had the Forest game (a 1-1 draw) that could have gone our way, the performance against [Manchester] United, and Newcastle is as tough a place as you can go. But we've been in games. We have to keep doing that. It's not easy but eventually we will get results."

More from Kompany on the Clarets' start to the season: "We are six games in. If you look at the first half and second half of our games [fixtures], plus the cup games in the middle, there have been some good performances but now it's about results. Always with the idea that performances bring results and I hope we can materialise that very quickly."

When asked if PGMOL should be transparent over decisions, Kompany said: "We have had the same situation with VAR this season - when you are on the wrong end of it it really hurts. But I still think the approach of being open about these things is the right way to go about it. I prefer to talk about us making it the best we can and getting it right and understanding what we need for football."

On the return of forward Lyle Foster from suspension: "It's massive. Zeki (Amdouni) and Jay Rodriguez have done well with the time they've had up top and in every game we've had at least two or three big chances."