Paris St-Germain boss Luis Enrique has admitted that "no-one wanted to play" Newcastle United in this year's Champions League group stage.

The Ligue 1 side, along with AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund, were drawn against the Magpies - who were in pot four - in a group that looked to be the most difficult on paper.

The Spaniard, who was part of the Barcelona side that lost 3-2 at St James' Park in Newcastle's first fixture in the competition in 1997, is wary of the encounter and won't be taking anything for granted.

"They are the team from the fourth pot in the draw that no-one really wanted, of course. We know that they play at a high level," he said in his pre-match news conference.

"They're very good in possession; they're very good off the ball as well. They play with a very high press - they're almost a compete football team.

"They're going to be playing in front of their extremely passionate supporters as well and that's going to help them.

"All teams can go far in the Champions League. There's no reason why Newcastle can't go far either. No-one wanted to play them, I guess, also because we saw how good they were last season.

"It's a spectacular place to go and play and it will also be good for us to see what our team is made of playing at St James' Park.

"I'm envious of my players because they're going to get to experience that first-hand out on the pitch. I just hope that it's a great game."