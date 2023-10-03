After the release of the VAR audio from Luis Diaz's wrongly ruled out goal against Tottenham, BBC's senior football reporter Simon Stone spoke to BBC Radio 5 Live about what happened: "The incident is regarded as dead [once the game's restarted], that is the laws of the game.

"I don’t know what Ifab would have done about that. Ifab is in charge of the rules. It makes the rules really; it is responsible for any alterations so whether it would consider that as an amendment to the rules I don’t know - because you could argue it opens all kinds of issues up.

"It's not at the FA’s behest and it’s not at the Premier League’s behest [to change the rule]. I keep using this word Ifab - it is the international rulers of the game, the ones at the moment who is refusing to allow in-game communication to be played in real time to fans in the stadium and watching on TV.

"I was speaking to someone from that organisation yesterday and they didn't seem to think there was anything likely to change around that. They are looking at the game from a global perspective so, as I say, you change the rule and it could open up all kinds of scenarios that even I'm not thinking of sitting here now.

"It is a major major error, but as PGMOL said at the start of this process, it is a major human error and there’s been all kinds of conspiracies come out since. PGMOL will be hoping this audio at least puts some of those to bed."