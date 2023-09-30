Alan Shearer, former England striker on BBC Radio 5 Live: "Roy Hodgson set his team up to frustrate, and Guehi and Andersen in particular were absolutely outstanding at the back.

"No way through them, defended deep and hit on the counter when they got the opportunity

"A lot of talk will be about Man United, about them not creating well and playing well enough, but Palace deserve all the credit, their defensive display stopped the home side from playing."

