Atletico's Correa emerging from the shadows
- Published
Andy West, Spanish football writer
When Angel Correa signed for Atletico Madrid for 7.5m euros as a 19-year-old in 2014, big things were expected from the Argentine forward.
However, before the teenager even kicked the ball for the his new side, he was diagnosed with a heart tumour that put his career at risk and saw him wait 16 months for his Atletico debut after immediate surgery.
Now, the pint-sized dynamo - who has often been underrated despite more than 300 appearances for Diego Simeone's side - is finally stepping out of the shadows.
Atletico entertain Manchester United in the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday, with the likes of Luis Suarez, £100m signing Joao Felix and France World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann at their disposal.
But it is arguably Correa who will pose the biggest threat to Ralf Rangnick's side.