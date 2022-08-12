Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Marcus Rashford’s representatives have met with Paris St Germain amid fresh uncertainty about the Manchester United forward’s Old Trafford future.

PSG have been long-time admirers of Rashford, who has a year left on his United contract, although the club have the option to extend that by a further year.

Rashford has recently spoken of his desire to sign a new contract.

However, news of the meeting will start to focus minds around the long-term future of the 24-year-old, whose form nosedived last season.

Rashford lost his place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad, and against Brighton on Sunday failed to take a clear chance which, if it he had found the net, may have stood following a VAR check given a debatable offside decision was eventually made.

As United are struggling to find one forward this summer, it is debatable whether they would sell another, particularly one with as much experience as Rashford.

It is also uncertain where he would fit in at PSG as they already have Kylian Mbappe on a long-term contract, plus Neymar and Lionel Messi in their squad.

