Jordan Chamberlain, Empire of the Kop, external

Liverpool are showing grit and an ability to overcome adversity that was lost last season.

The best version of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool sides had a never-say-die attitude. They never gave up. They were 'mentality monsters'. In 2022-23, their embarrassing habit of rolling over at the first sign of trouble made a mockery of that self-imposed name tag.

But it looks like the 'mentality monsters' are back. The first-half performance against Wolves on Saturday was woeful. Tactically disjointed, defensively hopeless and with players running on empty. Alexis Mac Allister looked exactly like someone who'd played in Bolivia a few days earlier.

Klopp made smart subs, though, and Liverpool ended up cruising to victory. Already this season, the Reds have come back from behind to win three times and have done so with 10 men on two occasions as well.

The celebrations after Harvey Elliott's strike were frenetic and unified. Liverpool 2.0 is tactically different to Klopp's original version, but if it's to be successful, the spirit needs to be exactly the same.

Thankfully, new signing Dominic Szoboszlai looks a true fighter, while Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz, who arrived after the Champions League and Premier League wins, look ready to write their own names in the club's history.

