Jesus gets double in flying start

It took new signing Gabriel Jesus around 90 seconds to experience what it feels like to score for Arsenal as he made his debut in their opening pre-season friendly.

The Brazilian - signed from Manchester City for £45m - came off the bench at half-time with the Gunners losing 2-0 to FC Nurnberg in Germany.

He drove high into the net to make it 2-1 and added a second later on as Mikel Arteta's sign notched five goals after the break to earn a 5-3 win.