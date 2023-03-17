Sutton's predictions: Nottingham Forest v Newcastle

Sutton's prediction: 0-1

This is such a big game, at both ends of the table.

Newcastle had lost a bit of ground in the race for the top four before they beat Wolves last weekend. They got a bit lucky, because Wolves could have had a penalty and their goalkeeper Nick Pope could have been sent off if it was given, but it was an important result for them.

Forest, meanwhile, were well beaten at Tottenham. Their performance was so disappointing, and they were very lucky to get a goal - they barely had an attack.

Steve Cooper's side rely so much on their home form because their results on the road have been terrible, but it means they are under pressure to get points here, and I think that might begin to tell.

It smells a bit like a draw to me, but Newcastle need the win and Forest can't play Chris Wood [who is on loan from the Magpies] and also have issues at the back.

Forest haven't lost at the City Ground in the league since the middle of September but I think that run ends here.

Chris Ostler's prediction: 0-2

Newcastle have had a little bit of a dip but this feels like the perfect game for them to find some form again.

