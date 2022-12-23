Buddies to wear away kit on Saturday in support of Shelter Scotland

St Mirren have confirmed their support of Shelter Scotland's Christmas campaign.

#NoHomeKit will be taking effect across Scottish football this weekend, having done so in the women's game three weeks ago. The campaign hopes to raise vital funds for those with no safe place to call home this festive period.

Every 90 minutes, the length of a football match, five households are made homeless in Scotland.

The Buddies have announced they will be sporting their away kit against Aberdeen on Saturday in Paisley, ditching their traditional black and white home kit.