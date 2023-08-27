Mothewell 2-1 Kilmarnock: Your views

We asked for your views following Motherwell's win over Kilmarnock...

Anon: Great result against Kilmarnock some outstanding performances especially dan Casey who wanted to win so much.

Gordon: Credit to Stuart. At half-time I couldn’t see a way of getting anything from the game. However, I didn’t know we had Luka Modric on the bench.

Norrie: No point talking about the first half. Different team second half and Paton inspired. Missing penalty could have had an adverse effect but the guys battled on. Well deserved.

James: First half was a shocker. Continually gave the ball away, no cohesion. Second half, different story. Paton on for Efford, what a difference. Didn't think we would score after the penalty but refused to give up and got the rewards. Kilmarnock were the overall better side but I'll happily take the three points. Definitely needing another striker.

Ally: The first half was terrible, no urgency or desire and never won a second ball. Too easy to play against and we were bullied. Second have was flipped on its head, Paton brought us a bit of pace and composure in the middle of the park and the two star men got both our goals. Great win with so many injuries in the squad right now.