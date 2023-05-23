A﻿lex Pewter, Five Year Plan podcast, external

By any statistic or attacking metric, Crystal Palace's past 10 matches have outperformed the 27 that preceded them.

Without wanting to entertain an already exhausted Roy Hodgson versus Patrick Vieira debate fully, the impressive 18 goals since the Vieira-less visit to Arsenal has dragged the team nearer to the middle of the league goalscoring rankings.

Eberechi Eze has scored a third of that tally, but while Palace often relies on a midfielder or winger to carry the goalscoring load, there must be yet another summer search for that fabled first-choice striker.

The club's inability or reluctance to spend big on high-profile targets may leave lingering hopes that Odsonne Edouard will finally step into the role he was signed to fill two summers ago.

Capable of standout finishing, like his left-footed effort against Fulham, the former Celtic forward remains inconsistent - outperforming his expected goals on paper, but a low-volume shooter, taking under two per 90 minutes on average.

Any Palace-centric striker debate comes with caveats of chance creation - or lack thereof - but Edouard can lack a tangible presence as a solitary striker, with his flashes of brilliance punctuating frustratingly quiet performances.

The French striker may not have lived up to the mid-season hopes, but with one more opportunity left against Nottingham Forest, he could still make one final impression.