Southampton 0-1 Aston Villa: Your reaction

We asked for your opinions after Saturday's game between Southampton and Aston Villa at St Mary's Stadium.

Here are some of your comments:

Southampton

Kevin: Same old Saints. Can't defend, can't score - a guaranteed recipe for losing games. New owners Sport Republic took a risk in youth over experience in the choice of players and manager. It hasn't worked and it's responsible for the Championship football we fans will be enduring next season.

Michael: 35% possession at home is not acceptable. Still conceding goals from set-pieces. Need a clinical striker, but don't leave him on the bench with the other transfer window purchases. Referees need to have further training on the interpretation of what constitutes a clear and obvious error.

Douglas: Once again, a benign performance at St Mary’s in the Premier League. We were unlucky to have our goal ruled out but, when push comes to shove, we can’t complain about the result. I fear the Championship is beckoning.

Steve: A better performance than previous defeats. If we continue to play like we have for the past four games, we will stay up. We still need a forward with Premier League experience if we can find one.

Aston Villa

Martin: Well-balanced game. Alex Moreno looks really good and I'm really excited for the coming months with him in the team. I hope we find a decent replacement for Danny Ings - not just on the pitch, but to Aston Villa as a whole.

Dave: It is good to see Villa playing a system that works, and they are working hard to make it so. We need a striker to help Ollie Watkins with the goal tally. Emiliano Martinez made some great saves again. If we can win when not playing our best, things are looking up.

Ian: That's a game we'd have lost in previous years. It's true that VAR did us a couple of favours but, in the end, the team did everything they needed to do. And Martinez is just on another planet - absolutely brilliant again.

Daniel: Performances are getting there. Being able to grind out 1-0 wins, or hanging on to a 2-1 lead, is so important. Many times we've seen Villa lose or draw from these positions. I just feel like something is missing - maybe a big signing or just a bit more control.