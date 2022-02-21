Ragnick deserves credit for 'key changes he made'

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has had his share of criticism in recent times but he deserves credit here for the key changes he made with his side in difficulties after Leeds United drew level.

He introduced Fred and Anthony Elanga to great effect, both on the scoresheet while restoring a measure of calm and positivity to a game that was threatening to get beyond their control.

Rangnick also used the win, that keeps United in the top four, as a show of strength against those who believe he is presiding over a divided camp at Old Trafford.

They had to gather themselves in the face of a Leeds comeback and a fierce atmosphere inside Elland Road, those changes obliging with the goals from Fred and Elanga that stopped the home side in their tracks.

It was a good day, too, for captain Harry Maguire, whose performances and leadership have also been under scrutiny, setting them on the way with their first goal.