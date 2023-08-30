'We got what we deserved' - Cooper on Carabao Cup exit

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper on his side's Carabao Cup defeat by Burnley after conceding in the last minute: "We got what we deserved in terms of the result. It does not need details today, it needs he basic fact that we fell short of our performance levels collectively and individually.

"It wasn't a great game, it had 0-0 written all over it but didn't feel we would concede. Technically we were miles off it today.

"It is something we need to look at, people will say we made a few changes but whether you have played the last few games or not, you have to be prepared to play. There is no reason why players should not hit the ground running with performance levels."