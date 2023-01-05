This weekend's Live FA Cup radio commentaries
- Published
There is a busy weekend of football coming with the FA Cup third round and BBC Radio 5 Live will have you covered.
Saturday, 7 January
Gillingham v Leicester (12:30)
Blackpool v Nottingham Forest (15:00)
Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle (18:00)
Liverpool v Wolves (20:00)
Sunday, 8 January
Cardiff v Leeds (14:00)
Manchester City v Chelsea (16:00)
Monday, 9 January
Oxford United v Arsenal (20:00)
All kick-off times GMT
Find out how else you can follow the FA Cup third-round action on the BBC - including which games you can watch live