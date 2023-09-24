Match analysis: Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham

Arsenal suffered a day of frustration as they not only failed to capitalise on leading Tottenham twice in the north London derby, but also lost influential midfield man Declan Rice to injury.

Manager Mikel Arteta will regard this as an opportunity missed after Cristian Romero’s own goal and Bukayo Saka’s penalty gave them impetus, only for Heung-Min Son to equalise twice for improving Spurs.

Arsenal had periods of domination but can have no complaints as they lacked their normal fluency and their ball retention, normally their trademark, left much to be desired.

There was no doubt Rice’s departure with a back injury at half-time had an impact, not just because his replacement Jorginho was robbed in possession by James Maddison before he set up Son for his second leveller. Arteta will hope this is only a minor problem.

Arsenal were not at their best and could not mount any serious, sustained pressure, even through a period of ten minutes added time.

Arteta made the big decision to stick with David Raya in goal, surely confirming his status as first choice ahead of Aaron Ramsdale.

Raya, like Arsenal, had a frustrating day, making two key saves from Brennan Johnson but also knowing he could have done better for Spurs’ first goal, clawing away a cross he could have caught before Son pounced on James Maddison’s delivery.