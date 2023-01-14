'Anything is possible' - Rashford

Manchester United goalscorer Marcus Rashford to BT Sport: "A little knock [in the first half]. In games like this you have to try to push through. Thankfully I did that.

"Scoring a goal and winning the game, that’s always the aim. This game is a little special.

"It’s a change of dynamics. I’ve said many times but options off the bench even when we’ve had injures, players out of position, everyone is putting a shift in.

"Anything is possible. We’re very pleased to come back and win."