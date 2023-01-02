Rangers 2-2 Celtic: Analysis

Before the match, most were in agreement that a victory was essential for Rangers if they were to have a realistic chance of hauling in Celtic in the title race. Few will have changed their mind after Ange Postecoglou's side left Ibrox with a point that preserves their large cushion at the top - but many may have seen signs that Rangers are stirring under Michael Beale. Celtic came into the game full of confidence, but the way in which Rangers took the game to them after going behind early on augurs well for the future under the new man in charge at Ibrox. Kyogo's equaliser may well mean that this season belongs to Celtic, but there was plenty of hope in a see-saw Old Firm derby for Rangers supporters.

Ryan Kent scored a wonderful goal, Fashion Sakala was a constant threat and there are players returning from injury to bolster the squad.