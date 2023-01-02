Livingston 1-1 Motherwell: Analysis

Amy Canavan, BBC Sport Scotland

David Martindale wasn't his jubilant self on the sidelines today, there was a fair bit of frustration coloured on him. His side were a little wasteful at times, but the game was played at quite the pace.

Livingston had only netted two of their last six penalties prior to today's misses, which will undoubtedly be of disappointment.

Stephen Kelly was the key cog in the middle of the park and Martindale will be extremely pleased with the showing of Steven Bradley who got right in and about it in the second half.