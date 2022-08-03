Everton v Chelsea: Head-to-head record

Everton have won each of their past four Premier League home games against Chelsea.

Chelsea’s run of four consecutive defeats at Everton is their longest active losing streak away to a current Premier League side.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored in Everton’s opening league match in each of the past two seasons. The last player to do so in three consecutive campaigns for the Toffees was Alan Ball, who did so in 1966-67, 1967-68 and 1968-69.