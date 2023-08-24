Hearts 1-2 PAOK: Analysis

Martin Watt, BBC Sport Scotland

If Hearts are to reach the groups for the second season running, they'll have to do it the hard way.

They may feel this game was there for the taking. Having opted for a front-loaded line-up, Frankie McAvoy's side lacked control in midfield at times but looked a threat whenever they got service to Shankland. The disallowed goal was a sliding doors moment.

However, any lead in this tie was to be prized and Hearts relinquished it far too easily. PAOK are clearly a dangerous side. Not the most convincing at the back, but slick in possession and quick on the counter.

Still, Hearts showed enough here to foster belief the deficit is not insurmountable.