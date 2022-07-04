Crystal Palace were held by Accrington Stanley in their opening pre-season fixture on Saturday.

Jean Philippe-Mateta's first-half strike was cancelled out in the second half as Patrick Vieira made 11 changes, including giving runouts to some of the Eagles' academy prospects.

With more pre-season fixtures to come, what are you hoping to see?

Saturday, 9 July - Palace v Millwall, Palace Academy - 13:00 BST

Friday, 15 July - Liverpool v Palace, Singapore - 13:35 BST

Tuesday, 19 July - Manchester United v Palace - Melbourne, 12:00 BST

Friday, 22 July - Palace v Leeds, Perth - 11:05 BST

Saturday, 23 July - QPR v Palace, Loftus Road - 15:00 BST

Which young players should get the chance to impress the boss?

