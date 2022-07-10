Jurgen Klopp said he needed to have a think when someone asked him a couple of days ago about how his summer had been after finishing last season on a low point.

The sentiment referred to Liverpool's Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid.

Yet Klopp didn't regard that night in Paris as the end of the campaign.

For the German, that came a day later with the parade to celebrate an excellent season that brought the Reds two trophies and a couple of runners-up spots.

"The parade was absolutely incredible," he said. "We all felt it was one of the best days of our lives, when you consider we didn’t have the chance to celebrate the championship properly [in 2020].

"I was asked about finishing the season on a low. I had to think: ‘a low?’ Ah, he means the Champions League final. But our season finished on the parade - and that was an absolute high."