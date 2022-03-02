BBC Sport

Lampard on Mykolenko, Patterson and Boreham Wood

Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Everton's FA Cup fifth-round tie against non-league Boreham Wood on Thursday night.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Lampard says Vitaliy Mykolenko will play and that his selection is unrelated to the situation in Ukraine. "It is a football decision, regardless of the situation outside. We will have to see about the gesture of offering him the captaincy."

  • Donny van de Beek has been training fine this week but fellow January signing Nathan Patterson "needs to be patient" for his chance.

  • He says reports of him meeting Alisher Usmanov when interviewing for job are "inaccurate" and that Everton’s decision to cut ties with Russian companies was the "right thing to do".

  • On how club managers should consider club ownership: "I don't think managers or coaches can be held accountable for club ownership. As a coach, if you start considering every possible angle [upon appointment], that's quite difficult."

  • On visitors Boreham Wood, who are 77 places below Everton in the football pyramid: "We will treat them with the utmost respect. They have a certain style and are well managed. For any club to reach this far is an absolute achievement."