'﻿Important' win for Celtic - Postecoglou

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says it was key for his team to get over the line against Motherwell.

"It's not significant but it is important especially when you've lost your previous game," he told BBC Sportsound. "You don't want to get in that rut where you make things difficult for yourself.

"We certainly created enough chances to win the game more comfortably than we did - and a couple of self-inflicted wounds probably made it closer than it should have been."

On Callum McGregor's sending off: "It's hard to see, from my angle, I thought we had a covering player. But the referee's made that decision, so we've got to cop it."