Steven Gerrard has been speaking to the media ahead of Aston Villa hosting Manchester City at Villa Park.

Here are the key lines from his media conference:

Gerrard says he is delighted to have signed Leander Dendoncker and Jan Bednarek, stating: "Both players bring vital Premier League experience and international experience."

Dendoncker has a slight throat issue and may miss the Manchester City game. Gerrard spoke of the midfielder playing many games for Wolves and for a world class international team.

Gerrard says that pressure is always on, adding: "The players have got my confidence and my belief. We need to block out external noise and pressure and focus on what’s in front of us, which is the game."

He is also aware of the quality of Manchester City calling them one of the best teams in the world coached by one of the best managers in the world.

But he believes that Newcastle and Crystal Palace have shown that there are some areas where teams can hurt City.

Gerrard said that Douglas Luiz "very much respects the decision" the club took to keep him at Villa Park, adding: "Hopefully it will calm down in the hours and days to come and he’ll be fine moving forward."

Follow reaction to transfer deadline day as well as all of Friday's Premier League news conferences here