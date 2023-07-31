Jarrad Branthwaite has been discussing his ambitions for the Toffees' upcoming season in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old has set his sights on impressing boss Sean Dyche, after lifting the European Championship trophy with the England Under 21s this summer.

Branthwaite, who spent last season on loan at PSV Eindhoven, got his first pre-season minutes in a win against Stoke City on Saturday: "It was nice to get minutes on the pitch again and to play in front of the fans. Training has been good, it’s been tough, like I expected.

"We need to get up to speed, especially the ones who came in late, as quick as we can, so we’re ready for the new season.

“Every time I step on the pitch, I have to give a good account of myself. I know I’m good enough to play in the team, so every time I step over that white line, I give everything to put in good performances.

“Hopefully the manager has a decision to make for the first game of the season.”